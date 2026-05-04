Alexander`s Inc Profit Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - Alexander`s Inc (ALX) announced earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $4.66 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $12.31 million, or $2.40 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.7% to $53.41 million from $54.92 million last year.

Alexander`s Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.66 Mln. vs. $12.31 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $2.40 last year. -Revenue: $53.41 Mln vs. $54.92 Mln last year.

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