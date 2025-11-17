Alexander's (ALX) Price Target Increased by 16.13% to 183.60

The average one-year price target for Alexander's (NYSE:ALX) has been revised to $183.60 / share. This is an increase of 16.13% from the prior estimate of $158.10 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $181.80 to a high of $189.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.20% from the latest reported closing price of $216.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alexander's. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALX is 0.09%, an increase of 27.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.98% to 2,012K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 294K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares , representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALX by 77.37% over the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 123K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares , representing an increase of 48.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALX by 44.32% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 85K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALX by 19.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 72K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 69K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares , representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALX by 62.51% over the last quarter.

