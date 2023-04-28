Alexander's (ALX) Declares $4.50 Dividend

Alexander's said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $4.50 per share ($18.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $4.50 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on May 19, 2023.

At the current share price of $183.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.83%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.39%, the lowest has been 4.58%, and the highest has been 9.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.17 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.93 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 255 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alexander's. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALX is 0.13%, an increase of 9.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.99% to 1,839K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.88% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alexander's is 163.20. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.88% from its latest reported closing price of 183.12.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 359K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 393K shares, representing a decrease of 9.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALX by 6.87% over the last quarter.

Taconic Capital Advisors holds 140K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares, representing a decrease of 9.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALX by 34.74% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 102K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALX by 9.15% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 100K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALX by 2.36% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 84K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares, representing a decrease of 8.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALX by 6.51% over the last quarter.

Alexander`s Background Information

