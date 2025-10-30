Alexander & Baldwin Inc. Q3 Income Drops, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX) released a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $14.33 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $19.00 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 18.9% to $50.24 million from $61.95 million last year.

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.33 Mln. vs. $19.00 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $50.24 Mln vs. $61.95 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 0.95 -1.00

