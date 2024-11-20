News & Insights

Alerion Clean Power Bonds Approved for Listing

November 20, 2024 — 01:19 pm EST

Alerion CleanPower (IT:ARN) has released an update.

Alerion Clean Power S.p.A. has received approval from the Central Bank of Ireland for its Information Prospectus related to the issuance of its Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Notes due 2030. The bonds have also been admitted for listing on Borsa Italiana’s Electronic Bond Market, marking a significant step in the company’s financial strategy. Once the passporting procedure is completed, the prospectus will be accessible to the public, enhancing transparency and investor engagement.

