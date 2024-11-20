Alerion Clean Power Bonds Approved for Listing

Alerion CleanPower (IT:ARN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Alerion Clean Power S.p.A. has received approval from the Central Bank of Ireland for its Information Prospectus related to the issuance of its Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Notes due 2030. The bonds have also been admitted for listing on Borsa Italiana’s Electronic Bond Market, marking a significant step in the company’s financial strategy. Once the passporting procedure is completed, the prospectus will be accessible to the public, enhancing transparency and investor engagement.

For further insights into IT:ARN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.