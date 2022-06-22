Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index Gets Updated

VettaFi announced that the methodology guide for the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (AMZI) has been updated.

Effective June 21, the constituent criteria for median daily trading volume have been lowered from $5 million to $2 million for the six-month period preceding the data analysis date. The volume requirement for existing constituents to remain in the index was also lowered.

The methodology update is meant to, among other things, better capture the investable universe and minimize future index turnover. The methodology guide update will be applied during the next quarterly rebalancing in September 2022.

Consistent with industry practice, VettaFi will continue to periodically consult with stakeholders for feedback regarding its indexes. VettaFi makes no guarantees nor is under any obligation to comply with any of the responses from these consultations, which may result in no changes or outcome of any kind.

vettafi.com is owned by VettaFi, which also owns the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (AMZI). VettaFi is not the sponsor of AMZI, but VettaFi’s affiliate receives an index licensing fee.

