Aldi Is Making Saving Money Easier To Identify — Here’s How

Budget-friendly grocery store Aldi is doing a refresh. The chain recently announced in a press release that it’s overhauling its packaging and making its private label, making up more than 90% of Aldi products, easier to identify in stores.

The update comes after Aldi said shoppers want a more straightforward way to recognize its affordable, high-quality products. This prompted the grocer to put its name front and center on every package as part of its biggest packaging refresh yet. Below is how Aldi is making its money-saving store brands easier to spot.

Aldi’s Packaging Refresh

According to Aldi, the store is putting its name on every product and launching its first namesake brand. These Aldi exclusives will carry either the Aldi brand or “an Aldi original” endorsement on their packaging.

Several brands will also be replaced with the Aldi name, but the most iconic brands, including Clancy’s, Simply Nature and Specially Selected, will stay on shelves with the new Aldi endorsement. Others, like “Red Bag Chicken,” will take on shopper-given names.

Every Aldi-exclusive product is also free of certified synthetic colors. Also, every product is tested and tasted up to five times before it’s put on shelves.

In September 2025, Retail Brew pointed out that this packaging refresh, which also consolidates 90 brands down to 26, comes after a lawsuit that claimed some of the store’s private label packaging “blatantly copies” brands like Oreo.

However, when the publication reached out to Aldi, the company stated that it had been working on the rebrand for years.

Shoppers will start seeing the new packaging on store shelves as Aldi gradually refreshes every product over the next few years with a modernized look that proudly features the Aldi name.

Affordable Aldi Finds That Beat Name Brands

According to Aldi, a family of four can save nearly $4,000 a year by shopping at its stores. The brand’s new packaging refresh makes those savings easier to find, helping shoppers quickly recognize Aldi-brand products that typically cost less than their name-brand counterparts.

The blog Thrifty Frugal Mom highlighted several everyday staples that often beat name-brand prices:

Dairy: Milk, eggs, butter and cheese

Milk, eggs, butter and cheese Pantry staples: Flour, sugar, canned beans and pasta

Flour, sugar, canned beans and pasta Snacks and cereals: Aldi’s in-house versions of popular favorites

Aldi’s in-house versions of popular favorites Frozen foods: Frozen vegetables, pizzas and chicken products

Frozen vegetables, pizzas and chicken products Baking supplies: Chocolate chips, baking powder and sugar

Chocolate chips, baking powder and sugar Produce: While some shoppers note that Aldi’s produce can spoil faster than expected, fresh fruits and vegetables are still sold at a fraction of traditional grocery-store prices

