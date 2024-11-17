Alderan Resources Unveils Promising Copper Discovery in Utah

Alderan Resources Ltd. (AU:AL8) has released an update.
Alderan Resources Ltd. has confirmed significant copper oxide mineralization at its New Years prospect in Utah, intersecting high-grade copper zones in recent drill holes. This discovery highlights the potential for a lucrative near-surface copper deposit, with geological mapping and further drilling planned to explore additional targets in the area. With up to 4.6% copper in samples, Alderan’s findings could attract interest from investors looking for promising opportunities in the copper market.
