Alderan Resources Unveils High-Grade Copper Find in Utah

October 31, 2024 — 04:10 am EDT

Alderan Resources Ltd. reported promising results from its recent drilling at the New Years copper prospect in Utah, with high-grade copper mineralisation found in multiple drill holes. The assays revealed copper grades as high as 23.2% and 17.2% in different mineralisation zones, bolstering confidence in the project’s potential. This discovery aligns with historical data and enhances Alderan’s exploration prospects in the Cactus copper-gold district.

