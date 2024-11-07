News & Insights

Aldebaran Partners with Nuton for Altar Project

November 07, 2024 — 12:08 pm EST

Aldebaran Resources Inc (TSE:ALDE) has released an update.

Aldebaran Resources Inc. has entered into a joint venture agreement with Rio Tinto’s Nuton Holdings for the Altar project in Argentina, allowing Nuton to acquire a 20% interest through staged payments up to $250 million. This partnership aims to leverage Nuton’s innovative sulphide leaching technologies to potentially enhance project economics and reduce costs. Aldebaran will remain the operator, continuing to advance the project with non-dilutive financing benefits for its shareholders.

