BioTech
ALC

Alcon's Unity VCS Gets Health Canada Approval

July 08, 2025 — 10:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Alcon, Inc. (ALC) announced Tuesday that UNITY Vitreoretinal Cataract System (VCS) has received Health Canada approval. This innovation is the first to be introduced from Alcon's highly anticipated Unity portfolio.

This is the next generation of equipment solutions in cataract and vitreoretinal surgery. This approval is a significant milestone in delivering meaningful impact for Canadian Eye Care Professionals and patients. Unity VCS is Alcon's most advanced vitreoretinal and cataract surgical innovations combined together in one integrated platform. Unity VCS is designed to deliver enhanced workflow efficiencies over Alcon's current leading systems, CONSTELLATION Vision System for vitreoretinal and combined procedures, and CENTURION Vision System with ACTIVE SENTRY for cataract surgery.

Unity VCS leverages a novel phacoemulsification modality to deliver up to two times faster nucleus removal with 40% less energy into the eye, and a first-of-its-kind phaco handpiece that estimates temperature at the incision site.

In vitreoretinal advancements, the new technology offers cutting speeds of up to 30,000 cuts per minute, the world's fastest vitrectomy probe. The platform offers surgical stability and efficiency with a unique proprietary fluidics system.

Alcon has tested Unity VCS during investigational advisory wet lab sessions with more than 200 highly experienced surgeons from 30+ countries. Commercial launch of Unity VCS is expected in early 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.