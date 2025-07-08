Alcon's Unity VCS Gets Health Canada Approval

(RTTNews) - Alcon, Inc. (ALC) announced Tuesday that UNITY Vitreoretinal Cataract System (VCS) has received Health Canada approval. This innovation is the first to be introduced from Alcon's highly anticipated Unity portfolio.

This is the next generation of equipment solutions in cataract and vitreoretinal surgery. This approval is a significant milestone in delivering meaningful impact for Canadian Eye Care Professionals and patients. Unity VCS is Alcon's most advanced vitreoretinal and cataract surgical innovations combined together in one integrated platform. Unity VCS is designed to deliver enhanced workflow efficiencies over Alcon's current leading systems, CONSTELLATION Vision System for vitreoretinal and combined procedures, and CENTURION Vision System with ACTIVE SENTRY for cataract surgery.

Unity VCS leverages a novel phacoemulsification modality to deliver up to two times faster nucleus removal with 40% less energy into the eye, and a first-of-its-kind phaco handpiece that estimates temperature at the incision site.

In vitreoretinal advancements, the new technology offers cutting speeds of up to 30,000 cuts per minute, the world's fastest vitrectomy probe. The platform offers surgical stability and efficiency with a unique proprietary fluidics system.

Alcon has tested Unity VCS during investigational advisory wet lab sessions with more than 200 highly experienced surgeons from 30+ countries. Commercial launch of Unity VCS is expected in early 2026.

