Alcon Stock Gains Following UNITY VCS' Approval in Canada

Alcon Inc.’s ALC UNITY Vitreoretinal Cataract System (“VCS”) has recently received approval from Health Canada. UNITY VCS is the latest innovation from the Alcon Vision Suite — a portfolio of innovative products designed to help eye care professionals increase efficiency and deliver exceptional patient experiences. The company anticipates the commercial launch of UNITY VCS in early 2026.

The latest approval is expected to bolster the company’s Surgical segment.

Likely Trend of ALC Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of Alcon edged up 0.3% in the trading session yesterday. However, year to date, ALC’s shares have gained 2.6% against the industry’s 9.2% decline. The S&P 500 has increased 5.3% in the same time frame.

The company’s continued investment in research and development (R&D) fuels the innovation engine and expands its capabilities. In the first quarter of 2025, R&D spending increased 11.6% year over year. Alcon recently initiated a wave of product launches, expected to drive long-term growth. Henceforth, we expect the market sentiment toward ALC stock to remain positive following the latest approval in Canada.

ALC currently has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion. The company beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 2.85%.

About Alcon’s UNITY VCS

UNITY VCS is Alcon's most advanced vitreoretinal and cataract surgical innovations combined in one integrated platform. It is designed to deliver enhanced workflow efficiencies over the company’s current leading systems.

UNITY VCS leverages a novel phacoemulsification modality to deliver up to two times faster nucleus removal with 40% less energy into the eye, and a first-of-its-kind phaco handpiece that estimates temperature at the incision site. In vitreoretinal advancements, the new technology offers speed of up to 30,000 cuts per minute, the world’s fastest vitrectomy probe. The platform offers surgical stability and efficiency with a unique proprietary fluidics system.

Alcon tested UNITY VCS during investigational advisory wet lab sessions with more than 200 highly experienced surgeons from 30+ countries.

Industry Prospects Favor Alcon

Per a Global Market Insights report, the global vitreoretinal surgery devices market size was valued at $1.70 billion in 2024 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.4% from 2025 to 2034. The increasing prevalence of retinal diseases, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and the growth in outpatient surgeries are key factors driving market progression.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Recent Product Launches by Alcon

Alcon recently introduced the Clareon PanOptix Pro intraocular lens (IOL) for cataract patients in the United States. PanOptix Pro leverages proprietary ENLIGHTEN NXT Optical technology to deliver the highest reported light utilization of any trifocal IOL and the lowest light scatter.

The company also launched the SYSTANE PRO Preservative-Free (PF) over-the-counter eye drop in the United States, with plans for broader rollout in 2026. Meanwhile, it made the U.S. debut of Voyager DSLT, a new first-line laser treatment for glaucoma.

ALC’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

ALC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Align Technology ALGN, Abbott Laboratories ABT and Cencora COR.

Align Technology has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 11.2% compared with the industry’s 9.9% rise. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.4%. Its shares have lost 27.7% compared with the industry’s 3.3% decline in the past year.

ALGN carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Abbott, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has an earnings yield of 3.8% compared with the industry’s 0.6%. Shares of the company have surged 129.7% compared with the industry’s 35.9% gain. ABT’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 1.6%.

Cencora, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an earnings yield of 5.4% compared with the industry’s 3.8%. Shares of the company have rallied 25.9% against the industry’s 14.4% decline. COR’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alcon (ALC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cencora, Inc. (COR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.