Alcon: Clareon Vivity IOL Gets CE Mark Approval; To Market In Europe From Early Q2

(RTTNews) - Eye care firm Alcon Inc.(ALC) announced Tuesday that Vivity, an extended depth of focus or EDOF intraocular lens or IOL, is now available on the company's most advanced lens material-Clareon.

Clareon Vivity IOL has received CE Mark approval, and the company plans to commence its commercial rollout in Europe from early second quarter, expanding visual possibilities.

With Vivity, patients with certain mild comorbidities-such as age-related macular degeneration or AMD, retinopathy/maculopathy, glaucoma, and dry eye-as well as those with post-refractive eyes, can successfully receive presbyopia-correcting IOLs, the company noted.

Clareon Vivity leverages a wavefront-shaping optical principle, trademarked as X-WAVE Technology. It uses proprietary transition elements to create advanced and delayed wavefronts, resulting in a continuously extended focal range.

The company noted that with the CE Mark of Clareon Vivity and Clareon Vivity Toric, surgeons in Europe have access to the full range of Clareon IOLs, including Clareon Monofocal, Clareon Toric, Clareon PanOptix and Clareon PanOptix Toric, to meet the diverse needs of their patients. All these are available in ultraviolet absorbing and blue light filtering foldable options.

Clareon Vivity is inserted using Clareon Monarch IV, an easy-to-use, reusable manual delivery system, and is also available in the AutonoMe Automated Pre-Loaded Delivery System.

Sunil Vasanth, Vice President Surgical Franchise, Europe, said, "When we created Vivity, our goal was to develop an innovative lens that would minimize patients' reliance on glasses and simplify presbyopia correction for surgeons. We achieved this by designing a real EDOF lens, which has quickly become the world's most implanted EDOF. This lens is now available in our most advanced biomaterial to date, Clareon."

