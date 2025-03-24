Alcon Agrees To Acquire LENSAR For Up To Approximately $430 Mln

(RTTNews) - Eye care company Alcon, Inc. (ALC) and medical technology company LENSAR, Inc. (LNSR) announced Monday the companies have entered into a definitive merger agreement through which Alcon intends to acquire LENSAR.

The acquisition includes ALLY Robotic Cataract Laser Treatment System, LENSAR's proprietary Streamline software technology and LENSAR legacy laser system, building Alcon's femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery (FLACS) offering.

Under the terms of the agreement, Alcon will purchase all outstanding shares of LENSAR for $14.00 per share in cash or an aggregate implied value of approximately $356 million, with an additional non-tradeable contingent value right offering up to $2.75 per share in cash, conditioned on achievement of 614,000 cumulative procedures with LENSAR's products between January 1, 2026, and December 31, 2027.

The transaction represents a total consideration of up to approximately $430 million. The total potential consideration of $16.75 per share represents a premium of 24% to LENSAR's 30-day VWAP and a premium of 47% to LENSAR's 90-day VWAP, assuming the milestone is met.

