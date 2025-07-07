Alcon To Acquire LumiThera And Its Photobiomodulation Device

(RTTNews) - Alcon (ALC) announced its intention to acquire LumiThera, Inc., and its PBM device for the treatment of early and intermediate dry AMD. LumiThera is an ophthalmic medical device company that is Harnessing the Power of Light to offer a comprehensive approach for detecting, treating, and monitoring retinal diseases, specifically dry AMD. The transaction does not include the acquisition of AdaptDx and Nova/Diopsys diagnostic devices, which will be separated and spun-off to LumiThera's shareholders prior to acquisition and will continue to be marketed and sold by the LumiThera spin-off.

PBM received FDA de novo market authorization in November 2024 and received CE Mark in November 2018. PBM is currently available in Europe, Latin America, Singapore, the U.K. and the U.S.

