Alcoa To Modernize Australia Mining Approvals; Take $19 Mln Q4 Charge

(RTTNews) - Alcoa Corp. (AA), a producer of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum, on Wednesday said its Australian unit has agreed with the Australian Federal Government to modernize the approvals framework for its Western Australian mining operations.

The company will undertake a Strategic Assessment of current and future mining areas through 2045 and will record a $19 million fourth quarter 2025 charge related to environmental undertakings.

Mining at Huntly and Willowdale will continue under a federal exemption, with clearing capped at 800 hectares per year and rehabilitation rising to 1,000 hectares by 2027.

Alcoa of Australia will pay $36 million or A$55 million to address past land clearing, supporting conservation work in the Northern Jarrah Forest.

The company will record a $19 million pre-tax charge or $13 million after tax, or $0.05 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2025, with related cash outflows expected in 2026.

AA closed the regular trading session on February 18, 2026, at $57.47, down $2.48 or 4.14%. Later, in overnight trading, the share price rose to $57.97, gaining $0.50 or 0.87%, as of 12:26 AM EST.

