Markets
AA

Alcoa To Modernize Australia Mining Approvals; Take $19 Mln Q4 Charge

February 18, 2026 — 12:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Alcoa Corp. (AA), a producer of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum, on Wednesday said its Australian unit has agreed with the Australian Federal Government to modernize the approvals framework for its Western Australian mining operations.

The company will undertake a Strategic Assessment of current and future mining areas through 2045 and will record a $19 million fourth quarter 2025 charge related to environmental undertakings.

Mining at Huntly and Willowdale will continue under a federal exemption, with clearing capped at 800 hectares per year and rehabilitation rising to 1,000 hectares by 2027.

Alcoa of Australia will pay $36 million or A$55 million to address past land clearing, supporting conservation work in the Northern Jarrah Forest.

The company will record a $19 million pre-tax charge or $13 million after tax, or $0.05 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2025, with related cash outflows expected in 2026.

AA closed the regular trading session on February 18, 2026, at $57.47, down $2.48 or 4.14%. Later, in overnight trading, the share price rose to $57.97, gaining $0.50 or 0.87%, as of 12:26 AM EST.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.