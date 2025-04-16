ALCOA Earnings Results: $AA Reports Quarterly Earnings

ALCOA ($AA) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported earnings of $2.15 per share, beating estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. The company also reported revenue of $3,369,000,000, missing estimates of $3,633,538,065 by $-264,538,065.

ALCOA Insider Trading Activity

ALCOA insiders have traded $AA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RENATO BACCHI (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold 23,867 shares for an estimated $1,009,430

ALCOA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 266 institutional investors add shares of ALCOA stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ALCOA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/11/2024

