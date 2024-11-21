Alcidion Partners with Peninsula Health for Miya Precision

Alcidion Group Limited (AU:ALC) has released an update.
Alcidion Group Limited has secured a $3.7 million contract with Peninsula Health to implement its Miya Precision platform over five years. This agreement aims to enhance patient care and streamline operations at Peninsula Health by providing real-time patient flow management and mobile access to patient records. The partnership represents a significant step in improving healthcare efficiency and accessibility in Victoria, Australia.
