Alcidion Partners with Peninsula Health for Miya Precision

Alcidion Group Limited (AU:ALC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Alcidion Group Limited has secured a $3.7 million contract with Peninsula Health to implement its Miya Precision platform over five years. This agreement aims to enhance patient care and streamline operations at Peninsula Health by providing real-time patient flow management and mobile access to patient records. The partnership represents a significant step in improving healthcare efficiency and accessibility in Victoria, Australia.

For further insights into AU:ALC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.