Alcidion Partners with Peninsula Health for Miya Precision

November 21, 2024 — 12:48 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alcidion Group Limited (AU:ALC) has released an update.

Alcidion Group Limited has secured a $3.7 million contract with Peninsula Health to implement its Miya Precision platform over five years. This agreement aims to enhance patient care and streamline operations at Peninsula Health by providing real-time patient flow management and mobile access to patient records. The partnership represents a significant step in improving healthcare efficiency and accessibility in Victoria, Australia.

