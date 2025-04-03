ALC Stock May Rise With the Introduction of PanOptix Pro in US

Alcon Inc. ALC recently introduced the Clareon PanOptix Pro intraocular lens (IOL) for cataract patients in the United States. PanOptix Pro leverages proprietary ENLIGHTEN NXT Optical technology to deliver the highest reported light utilization of any trifocal IOL and the lowest light scatter.

The latest development is aimed at bolstering the company’s Surgical business.

Likely Trend of ALC Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of Alcon declined 0.1% and closed at $92.59 on Wednesday. However, over the past year, ALC’s shares have gained 10.5% compared to the industry’s 9.2% decline. The S&P 500 has increased 8.6% in the same time frame.

The company’s Surgical segment continues to gain from its diverse portfolio and incremental innovation. Within the segment, Alcon is maintaining a strong market share in presbyopia-correcting intraocular lens (PCIOLs), solidifying its market-leading position, driven by strong demand for products like PanOptix and Vivity. Henceforth, we expect the market sentiment toward ALC stock to turn positive in the wake of the latest product launch.

ALC currently has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion. The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 5.92%.

About Alcon’s Clareon PanOptix Pro

The Clareon PanOptix Pro Trifocal IOL is a type of multifocal IOL used for focusing images clearly onto the back of your eye (retina) to allow clear vision after the cataract removal. It is built on the clinically proven low visual disturbance profile, high spectacle independence and exceptionally high patient satisfaction of PanOptix. PanOptix Pro recovers 50% of light lost to scatter and repositions it to a beneficial focal point.

The center of the PanOptix Pro allows for better near (reading) vision and intermediate (computer work) vision versus what a monofocal lens would provide. It offers powers ranging between +6.0 and +30.0 diopters (in 0.5 diopter increments), +31.0 and +34.0 diopters (in 1.0 diopter increments), with a +2.17 diopter intermediate and a +3.25 diopter near add power. PanOptix Pro will also be available with blue light and ultraviolet filtering.

Availability of Alcon’s Clareon PanOptix Pro

PanOptix Pro has been introduced to select practices across the United States. Further broad commercial availability is expected in May. Additional markets will begin rollout in late 2025.



PanOptix Pro will be the first PCIOL available in the United States from Alcon in the Clareon AutonoMe preloaded delivery system. It will also be available for use with the Clareon Monarch IV delivery system in early 2026.

Industry Prospects Favor Alcon

Per a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global intraocular lens market was valued at $4.0 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to grow at a robust compound annual rate of 6.3%, reaching an impressive $6.0 billion by 2029. An increasing number of cataract surgeries, growing awareness of minimally invasive surgeries and the growing number of old age population are the major factors driving this market’s growth.

Other Developments by Alcon

Last month, Alcon’s Clareon Vivity IOL, featuring extended depth of focus (EDOF) technology, has received CE Mark approval. Clareon Vivity IOL is designed to address presbyopia, a common age-related condition that affects near vision, making tasks like reading or using a phone difficult.

Additionally, Alcon entered into a definitive agreement to acquire LENSAR, a leader in advanced laser solutions for cataract treatment. The deal includes LENSAR’s ALLY Robotic Cataract Laser System, Streamline software and legacy laser technology.

ALC’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

ALC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Masimo MASI, Boston Scientific BSX and Cardinal Health CAH. At present, Masimo sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Boston Scientific and Cardinal Health carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Masimo’s shares have rallied 18.6% in the past year. Estimates for MASI’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) have increased 1.2% to $4.10 in the past 30 days. MASI’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.1%.

Estimates for Boston Scientific’s 2025 EPS have jumped 2.9% to $2.85 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 49.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 10.8%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.25%.

Estimates for Cardinal Health’s fiscal 2025 EPS have increased 1.5% to $7.94 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have jumped 23.9% in the past year against the industry’s 2.4% decline. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.6%.

