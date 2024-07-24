Alby Opens Waitlist For Alby Hub: A One-Click Lightning Node

Alby is officially launching the waitlist for their new product, Alby Hub. The Hub is a one-click install Lightning Node application that aims to make self-custodial Lightning use as painless as possible. Users can sign up to join the waitlist here.

Alby Hub integrates a one click Lightning node, a self-custodial Lightning wallet, and an app store that enables easy connection between a user’s Lightning wallet and other applications such as Damus, Stacker News, podcast apps, and external Lightning wallets to control their nodes with.

Easy migration from Alby’s web wallet to Alby Hub is supported.

There will also be an Alby Hub Cloud plan for 21k satoshis a month to easily spin up an Alby Hub instance run in the Alby Cloud. The plan includes live channel management support and setup support, and access to the Alby Buzz community. Alby Hub will also be made available as a DIY tool to install on your own desktop or server. It will even be possible to run on a Raspberry Pi Zero.

Alby Hub was developed to remove the friction in running your own self-custodial Lightning Node. Given the dominance of custodial Lightning solutions in the space currently, the goal of Alby Hub is to make it as painless as possible for users to manage their own Lightning funds in a self custodial environment, making them a truly sovereign Lightning user.

Michael Bumann, the founder of Alby, had this to say:

“At Alby, we always focused on building tools and protocols to natively use the Lightning Network on the web like the Alby Extension, which changed the way Lightning is used in web browsers. With Alby Hub, we are now taking Lightning Network self-custody to the next level by rethinking the utility behind running a lightning node. What does a node and wallet look like that can integrate with any bitcoin-powered app with just a few clicks? With Alby Hub, users now have endless possibilities for self-sovereign payments on the web without the technical overhead.”

Join the waitlist here now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.