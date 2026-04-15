Markets
ACI

Albertsons Reaches $774 Mln Opioid Settlement Framework

April 15, 2026 — 01:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) has announced that it has reached a settlement framework valued at $774 million to resolve substantially all opioid-related claims brought against the company by state, local, and tribal government entities across the United States. The agreement is contingent upon the satisfaction of certain conditions.

The company stated that it believes this settlement framework represents the best path forward for all parties involved. Importantly, Albertsons emphasized that the settlement does not constitute an admission of wrongdoing or liability.

ACI closed trading on April 14 at $16.34, marking a decline of $0.51 or 3.03%. Later, in overnight trading at 1:22:44 AM EDT, the stock showed a modest rebound, rising to $16.56, an increase of $0.22 or 1.35%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ACI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.