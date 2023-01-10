Albertsons Q3 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Food and drug retailer Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) reported third quarter adjusted net income of $505.1 million, or $0.87 per share, compared to $457.2 million, or $0.79 per share, last year. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.67, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Excluding the impact of fuel and LIFO expense, gross margin rate decreased 47 basis points from a year ago.

Net income was $375.5 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to $424.5 million, or $0.74 per share, prior year.

Net sales and other revenue was $18.2 billion compared to $16.7 billion, a year ago. The company said the increase was driven by 7.9% increase in identical sales and higher fuel sales, with retail price inflation as the primary driver of the identical sales increase. Analysts on average had estimated $17.64 billion in revenue.

Vivek Sankaran, CEO, said: "Our investments in digital transformation, differentiation in Own Brands and Fresh offerings, and the modernization of our operational capabilities contributed to these results."

Albertsons also announced its Board has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 of $0.12 per share of common stock. The cash dividend is payable on February 10, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 26, 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.