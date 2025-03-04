Albertsons Companies To Replace Aspen Technology In S&P MidCap 400

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global (SPGI), said that Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) will replace Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, March 11.

S&P 500 constituent Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is acquiring Aspen Technology in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

