Albertsons Companies, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $168.5 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $145.5 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Albertsons Companies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $248.4 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $18.915 billion from $18.551 billion last year.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $168.5 Mln. vs. $145.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $18.915 Bln vs. $18.551 Bln last year.

