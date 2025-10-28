Albemarle (XTRA:AMC) Price Target Increased by 20.65% to 87.04

The average one-year price target for Albemarle (XTRA:AMC) has been revised to 87,04 € / share. This is an increase of 20.65% from the prior estimate of 72,14 € dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 51,87 € to a high of 156,30 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.51% from the latest reported closing price of 83,28 € / share.

There are 1,306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Albemarle. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMC is 0.15%, an increase of 2.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.10% to 143,276K shares.

Capital World Investors holds 8,240K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,966K shares , representing a decrease of 20.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 35.45% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 5,771K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,860K shares , representing an increase of 15.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 4.79% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,150K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,151K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 19.89% over the last quarter.

FKINX - Franklin Income Fund 1 holds 4,000K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,830K shares , representing an increase of 29.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 21.79% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,993K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,996K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 28.43% over the last quarter.

