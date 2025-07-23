Albemarle Unusual Options Activity For July 23

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Albemarle (NYSE:ALB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ALB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Albemarle.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $750,582, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $621,012.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $90.0 for Albemarle during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Albemarle's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Albemarle's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $90.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Albemarle Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.2 $4.15 $4.15 $90.00 $414.5K 1.7K 1.0K ALB PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $1.7 $1.59 $1.7 $70.00 $85.0K 5.0K 11.0K ALB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $1.29 $1.11 $1.24 $70.00 $71.7K 5.0K 6.4K ALB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $1.43 $1.22 $1.43 $70.00 $71.5K 5.0K 4.5K ALB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $1.4 $1.39 $1.39 $70.00 $70.1K 5.0K 5.0K

About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

In light of the recent options history for Albemarle, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Albemarle Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 3,137,775, the price of ALB is down by -2.21%, reaching $81.4.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 7 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Albemarle

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $73.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Albemarle, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for ALB

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Jul 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight Jul 2025 UBS Downgrades Neutral Sell

View More Analyst Ratings for ALB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

