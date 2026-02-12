Is Albemarle Setting Up for a Lithium-Fueled Rebound?

The more things change, the more things stay the same for Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) stock. That may not be much comfort for investors as the stock is down about 3% the morning after earnings. But the long-term outlook for Albemarle remains bullish, while the short-term outlook is likely to be choppy.

In its fourth-quarter earnings report, Albemarle generated $1.43 billion in revenue. That beat analyst forecasts of $1.34 billion, continuing a trend that’s been in place for several quarters. More importantly, revenue rose from $1.23 billion a year ago, marking a return to year-over-year growth after four consecutive quarters of declines.

On the earnings front, the company reported negative earnings per share of 53 cents, missing the forecast. However, it was an improvement of over 50% on a YOY basis.

Like many stocks in the basic materials sector, Albemarle's numbers reflect higher lithium prices, with spodumene concentrate (a key lithium-bearing ore) tripling since June 2025 amid tightening supply. However, with ALB stock down about 11% since Jan. 27, it’s more important to focus on the supply-demand outlook for lithium than on the earnings print.

The lithium market outlook through 2030 underscores why: global demand is forecast to surge from $32.38 billion in 2025 to $96.45 billion by 2033 (14.5% CAGR), driven by EV adoption and energy storage.

Energy Storage: A Different Play on Artificial Intelligence

Albemarle will never be confused with an artificial intelligence (AI) play. But energy storage is expected to be a key driver for lithium demand between now and 2030. Lithium is the backbone of grid-scale AI data centers and renewable energy projects, with lithium-ion batteries accounting for over 75% of global storage capacity.

And a key takeaway from Albemarle’s earnings presentation is that global stationary storage demand was up more than 80% in 2025 with strong growth in all major regions. Much of that growth is coming from increased energy demand from AI data centers.

U.S. Production Ramps Add Tailwinds

Amid volatile lithium prices, Albemarle is optimizing production through disciplined capacity management and cost controls. The company recently idled its Kemerton Train 1 in Australia. This followed 2024 actions on Train 2, shifting hydroxide output to lower-cost channels like its Chilean brine operations while keeping access to Greenbushes spodumene. This preserves 2026 volumes without CapEx bloat, boosting adjusted EBITDA from Q2 onward.

Domestically, a $90 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) reactivates the Kings Mountain mine, leveraging U.S. reserves for supply chain resilience amid Asia's dominance. Albemarle prioritizes conversion efficiency, targeting flat CapEx in 2026, focused on productivity gains and resource development. For the time being, that means flat net sales but resilient EBITDA despite price swings.

These moves balance near-term flexibility with long-term demand surge (14.5% CAGR to 2030), positioning ALB to capture upside as EVs and grid storage accelerate.

ALB Stock Requires Patience

Due to Albermarle’s key role in the lithium supply chain, it’s not surprising that the ALB stock chart looks very similar to that of the spot chart for lithium. Both peaked in late 2022 as the price of lithium was nearly $80,000 per metric ton. The price of ALB stock has moved in tandem with lithium ever since.

That meant a gain of more than 110% over the past 12 months. The stock has pulled back about 17% since Jan. 27, with the selloff continuing the morning after the earnings report.

From a technical standpoint, Albermarle’s uptrend remains intact, but there are signs of momentum fatigue. In early 2026, each dip from an oversold relative strength indicator (RSI) produced quick new highs. That said, the latest selloff has been deeper and accompanied by a rollover in RSI from overbought territory.

Investors will want to watch for a few signals to confirm the short-term direction of ALB stock.

Will the RSI form a bearish divergence on a retest of recent highs?

Can ALB stock continue to hold the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) as support?

Does down-volume exceed the recent average, signaling real distribution?

The 50-day SMA is currently at $156.48. At that level, ALB stock would be about 3% below the current consensus price target. Since analysts have been raising their price targets since the beginning of the year, that would appear to be a compelling buy zone for patient bulls.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.