Albemarle (ALB) Up 30.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Albemarle (ALB). Shares have added about 30.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Albemarle due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Albemarle Corporation before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Albemarle's Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q3

Albemarle logged adjusted losses (barring one-time items) of 19 cents per share in the third quarter of 2025. This compares to losses of $1.55 per share a year ago. The figure was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 92 cents.



Revenues fell roughly 3.5% year over year to $1,307.8 million in the quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,292 million. The top line was hurt by lower prices in the Energy Storage segment, partly offset by the volume growth in the Energy Storage and Ketjen.



Adjusted EBITDA for the reported quarter was $225.6 million, up from $211.5 million in the prior-year quarter. Lower input costs and cost reduction efforts offset reduced lithium pricing.

Segment Highlights

Sales from the Energy Storage unit fell around 7.6% year over year to $708.8 million. It surpassed the consensus estimate of $678 million. The decline in sales was attributed to reduced pricing. Sales volumes were up 8% due to higher spodumene sales, record production from integrated conversion facilities and inventory reductions.



The Specialties segment recorded sales of $345 million, up around 0.8% year over year. It was below the consensus estimate of $349 million. Foreign exchange benefits more than offset lower volume.



The Ketjen unit recorded revenues of $254.1 million in the reported quarter, up roughly 3.7% year over year. It beat the consensus estimate of $248 million. Higher volumes were partially offset by lower prices.

Financial Position

Albemarle ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of roughly $1,931.8 million, up from $1,664.5 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Long-term debt was around $3,181 million, up around 2% sequentially.



Cash from operations was around $893.8 million for the first nine months of 2025, up 29% from the prior-year period.

2025 Outlook

Albemarle is taking actions to improve costs, productivity and efficiencies to preserve its long-term competitive position. It has raised the full-year outlook for the enterprise and Energy Storage. For the full year 2025, results are expected to be near the higher end of the earlier $9/kg forecast range because of strong performance, higher lithium prices, and higher-than-expected Energy Storage sales. The outlook for Ketjen and Specialties remains the same.



Albemarle expects capital expenditures for full-year 2025 to be roughly $600 million.



Albemarle expects depreciation and amortization expenses of $630-$670 million for 2025. Corporate costs are expected to be $10-$30 million, while Interest and financing expenses are forecast to be $180-$210 million for the full year.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -11.71% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Albemarle has a nice Growth Score of B, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with an A. However, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Albemarle has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Albemarle is part of the Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry. Over the past month, Dow Inc. (DOW), a stock from the same industry, has gained 2.9%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended September 2025 more than a month ago.

Dow Inc. reported revenues of $9.97 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -8.3%. EPS of -$0.19 for the same period compares with $0.47 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Dow Inc. is expected to post a loss of $0.45 per share, indicating a change of 0% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -15% over the last 30 days.

Dow Inc. has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dow Inc. (DOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.