Albany International Reveals Fall In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Albany International (AIN) reported earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $15.28 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $17.35 million, or $0.56 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to $311.33 million from $288.77 million last year.

Albany International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.28 Mln. vs. $17.35 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.54 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue: $311.33 Mln vs. $288.77 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.70 To $ 0.80

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