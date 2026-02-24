Albany International Q4 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Albany International (AIN) released a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $13.88 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $17.67 million, or $0.56 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Albany International reported adjusted earnings of $0.65 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.0% to $321.20 million from $286.90 million last year.

Albany International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.88 Mln. vs. $17.67 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.48 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue: $321.20 Mln vs. $286.90 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.50 To $ 0.60 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 275 M To $ 285 M

