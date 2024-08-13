Alaska Airlines Invests In JetZero To Advance New Technology For Net Zero Carbon Emissions

(RTTNews) - Alaska Airlines (ALK) announced Tuesday an investment in JetZero, a company developing a new blended-wing body (BWB) aircraft that will provide up to 50% less fuel burn and lower emissions.

The investment reflects Alaska's commitment to advance new technology that will benefit the future of aviation, including those that enable the airlines' path to net zero carbon emissions. Alaska invested as part of JetZero's Series A last year and is the first airline to do so.

The investment, which includes options for future aircraft orders, was made through Alaska Star Ventures (ASV), the airline's investment arm whose purpose is to influence the future of the aviation industry.

ASV is focused on identifying and enabling the technologies that can help Alaska reach its ambitious goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2040. JetZero's BWB aircraft stands out with its innovative design that integrates the wings and fuselage into a single smooth shape, greatly reducing aerodynamic drag.

Due to an expected 50% fuel reduction compared to the current tube-and-wing design, the BWB will result in potential lower carbon emissions and operating costs.

