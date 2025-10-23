Alaska Airlines Grounds Flights Temporarily Due To IT System Outage

(RTTNews) - Alaska Airlines is currently facing a significant IT outage that has disrupted its operations and prompted a temporary ground stop. The airline issued a public advisory urging passengers scheduled to fly tonight to check their flight status before heading to the airport, as delays and cancellations may occur.

The nature of the outage has not yet been detailed, but it is affecting core systems that support flight operations. Alaska Airlines has apologized for the inconvenience and is working urgently to resolve the issue. In the meantime, travelers are advised to monitor updates through the airline's official channels and remain flexible with their travel plans.

This disruption comes at a time when airlines are increasingly reliant on digital infrastructure to manage logistics, customer service, and safety protocols. Alaska Airlines has not indicated when full service will resume but has committed to keeping passengers informed as the situation evolves.

