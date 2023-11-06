News & Insights

Alaska Airlines Enters Bilateral Codeshare Agreement With Condor Airlines - Quick Facts

November 06, 2023 — 08:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - Alaska Airlines said the company is expanding partnership with Condor Airlines with a bilateral codeshare agreement that enables Alaska and Condor to sell each other's flights. The codeshare agreement allows each airline to sell seats on one another's selected flights as if they were their own.

"We continue to bolster our international partner portfolio, giving our guests convenient access to more of the globe. Condor provides a key link with its nonstops from Alaska's gateway cities to Europe and beyond. We look forward to expanding our codeshare with Condor to destinations beyond Frankfurt in the near future," said Nat Pieper, senior vice president of fleet, finance and alliances at Alaska Airlines.

