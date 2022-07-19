Alaska Air Group Orders Eight New E175 Aircraft

(RTTNews) - Alaska Air Group announced an order of eight new additional E175 jets and options for 13 more jets.

The E175 aircraft will fly exclusively for Alaska Airlines under a Capacity Purchase Agreement with Horizon Air. The value of the contract, including options, is $1.12 billion based on list price.

Horizon's new 76-seat aircraft from the order will be delivered in Alaska's livery and three-class configuration over the next four years starting in the second quarter 2023.

