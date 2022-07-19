Markets
ALK

Alaska Air Group Orders Eight New E175 Aircraft

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Alaska Air Group announced an order of eight new additional E175 jets and options for 13 more jets.

The E175 aircraft will fly exclusively for Alaska Airlines under a Capacity Purchase Agreement with Horizon Air. The value of the contract, including options, is $1.12 billion based on list price.

Horizon's new 76-seat aircraft from the order will be delivered in Alaska's livery and three-class configuration over the next four years starting in the second quarter 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular