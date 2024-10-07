Alarm.com Introduces Smart Thermostat HQ With Easy Setup

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.’s ALRM business unit, Building36, recently unveiled the next-gen Smart Thermostat HQ. Built for contractors, the Thermostat HQ is the simplest and most reliable way to connect with homeowners.



Based in Massachusetts, Building36 provides smart thermostats, sensors and connected home solutions. These solutions improve comfort for homeowners and strengthen Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) dealer partnerships.



The Smart Thermostat HQ is designed for easy installation, featuring an integrated cellular hub that ensures instant connectivity without Wi-Fi issues. With automatic wire detection, contractors can mount the unit, connect existing wires and let the thermostat configure itself.



This comprehensive solution simplifies installation and will boost customer satisfaction. It will also create new business opportunities for HVAC professionals.

ALRM’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Alarm.com currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). In the year-to-date period, the company’s shares have lost 12.4% against the industry’s 42.4% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies from the same space are discussed below.



Clear Secure, Inc. YOU currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



YOU delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 56.7%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clear Secure’s 2024 earnings has increased 18.4%.



Brady Corporation BRC currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. BRC delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.6%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Brady’s fiscal 2025 earnings has increased 4.6%.



Allegion plc ALLE presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.3%.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALLE’s 2024 earnings has increased 1.4%.

