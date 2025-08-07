Alarmcom (ALRM) Q2 Revenue Jumps 9%

Key Points Non-GAAP EPS reached $0.60 for Q2 2025, surpassing the non-GAAP EPS estimate of $0.51 and up from $0.58 in Q2 2024 (non-GAAP).

Revenue (GAAP) grew to $254.3 million in Q2 2025, exceeding the $243.96 million GAAP estimate and rising 8.8% year over year for total revenue (GAAP).

Full-year 2025 guidance for SaaS and license revenue, total revenue, and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was raised.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM), a connected property technology provider known for its cloud-based security and automation solutions, reported its Q2 2025 earnings on August 7, 2025. The highlights were an $0.09 earnings per share beat on non-GAAP EPS, which stood at $0.60 versus the $0.51 consensus, and total revenue (GAAP) of $254.3 million, surpassing the $243.96 million estimate. The results showed GAAP revenue up 8.8% from the prior year, and Non-GAAP EPS increased from $0.58 to $0.60 year over year. The company also raised its outlook for FY2025 SaaS and license revenue, total revenue, and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. While core SaaS growth and margins remained robust, the newly updated guidance points to moderating expansion in the coming quarters, and Cash flow from operating activities declined significantly year over year, falling to $46.8 million for the first six months of 2025 from $72.8 million for the first six months of 2024. Overall, the quarter reflected solid execution with some new risks emerging.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.60 $0.51 $0.58 3.4% Revenue (GAAP) $254.3 million $243.96 million $233.8 million 8.8% SaaS and License Revenue $170.0 million $155.9 million 9.1% Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $48.4 million $42.8 million 13.1% Net Income (GAAP) $34.2 million $32.5 million 5.2%

Company Profile and Recent Strategic Priorities

Alarm.com offers cloud-based services for residential and commercial properties. Its core platform connects security systems, video cameras, thermostats, lights, and other devices. Security dealers and commercial integrators deploy these solutions to property owners who then use them to monitor and manage their premises from anywhere.

Recently, the business has focused on three critical success factors: scaling its cloud platform, expanding its service provider network, and investing in innovation such as AI-based video analytics. International growth and new product launches in commercial and energy management are also at the forefront as it positions itself to serve broader markets and diversify its customer base.

Quarter Review: Sales, Margin Dynamics, and Operational Highlights

The quarter demonstrated notable progress in multiple areas, with results again exceeding Wall Street expectations, with non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.51. Non-GAAP earnings per share landed at $0.60, above the $0.51 consensus, while Total revenue (GAAP) also topped estimates. Core SaaS and license revenue--which makes up Alarm.com's recurring business--grew 9.0% year-over-year, fueled by new deployments and retention in commercial segments. On the hardware side, although management flagged some risk from tariffs that are likely to affect hardware costs and pricing in the second half of 2025.

Margins expanded compared to last year. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) rose 13.0% to $48.4 million. while hardware margins continued to face pressure due to external tariffs and decisions to pass costs through to customers. Research and development spending climbed to $69.1 million as the company kept up investment in new technologies, including AI-driven video analytics and smart energy management devices like the T25 smart thermostat. As a share of revenue, R&D spending ticked slightly lower year over year.

Management noted international business grew faster than domestic operations, with particular momentum in Latin America and Europe. Commercial and international sources together make up over a quarter (26%) of SaaS and license revenue and are both growing at around 25% annually. Conversely, growth in North American residential slowed, acting as a drag on consolidated SaaS expansion.

Cash flow trends diverged from income and revenue growth. Operating cash flow (GAAP) for the six months ended June 30, 2025 dropped 35.7% compared to the prior year, and Non-GAAP free cash flow fell 47% compared to the first six months of 2024. The decline stemmed partly from higher investment, including a $23.4 million acquisition, and more capital tied up in inventory and expansion. The company ended the quarter with $1.02 billion in cash and equivalents, still ample but down from $1.22 billion in December 2024. Total debt was close to $986.5 million as of June 30, 2025.

The company launched several notable products and upgrades during the quarter. OpenEye, Alarm.com's commercial video subsidiary, began offering advanced artificial intelligence video analytics, allowing faster cross-camera searches by visual attributes such as individuals or vehicles. There was also the introduction of the T25 smart thermostat, which supports energy management and broad compatibility. Both launches show continued product pipeline momentum and potential for additional recurring revenue through upselling to existing customers.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Watchpoints

Alarm.com raised its financial guidance for the year. For the current (third) quarter, SaaS and license revenue is expected to be between $171.4 million and $171.6 million. For the full year, the company now anticipates SaaS and license revenue of $681.0 million to $681.4 million (previously $675.8 million to $676.2 million). Total revenue (GAAP) guidance increased to $990.0 million to $996.4 million. The full-year outlook for non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is now projected at $195.0 million to $196.5 million. Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) is now estimated at $2.40, based on about 60.3 million shares.

However, Management signaled that SaaS and license revenue growth will slow in the second half of 2025 to mid-single-digit percentages, a step down from the nearly 9% rate recorded year to date. The slowdown is attributed to unusually strong first-half results in 2025, including a big contribution from annual contracts in the EnergyHub business and higher-than-normal customer retention, which are not expected to recur in the same way. The company also built some caution into hardware guidance to account for potential volatility tied to tariffs, hardware cost inflation, and macroeconomic factors.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

