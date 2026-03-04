ALANTRA EQUITIES Upgrades Amadeus IT Group, S.A. - Depositary Receipt (AMADY)

Fintel reports that on March 2, 2026, ALANTRA EQUITIES upgraded their outlook for Amadeus IT Group, S.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:AMADY) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.86% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Amadeus IT Group, S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $90.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.96 to a high of $106.65. The average price target represents an increase of 23.86% from its latest reported closing price of $73.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amadeus IT Group, S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 6,189MM, a decrease of 5.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMADY is 0.02%, an increase of 89.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 75.10% to 54K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Common Asset Management holds 22K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares , representing a decrease of 14.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMADY by 46.84% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 16K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing a decrease of 15.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMADY by 21.69% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 9K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing an increase of 17.59%.

GAMMA Investing holds 3K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing a decrease of 23.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMADY by 31.55% over the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 29.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMADY by 6.17% over the last quarter.

