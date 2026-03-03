ALANTRA EQUITIES Upgrades Amadeus IT Group (AMADF)

Fintel reports that on March 2, 2026, ALANTRA EQUITIES upgraded their outlook for Amadeus IT Group (OTCPK:AMADF) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.81% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Amadeus IT Group is $92.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.49 to a high of $109.42. The average price target represents an increase of 29.81% from its latest reported closing price of $71.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amadeus IT Group is 6,189MM, a decrease of 5.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 144 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amadeus IT Group. This is an decrease of 272 owner(s) or 65.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMADF is 0.60%, an increase of 4.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 63.57% to 38,063K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,329K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,179K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMADF by 2.87% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,957K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,887K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMADF by 1.26% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 2,527K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 1,910K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,962K shares , representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMADF by 0.53% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Fund Class C holds 1,611K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

