ALANTRA EQUITIES Maintains Linea Directa Aseguradora SA Cia de Seguros y Reaseguros (LDA) Sell Recommendation

April 21, 2023 — 06:20 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, ALANTRA EQUITIES maintained coverage of Linea Directa Aseguradora SA Cia de Seguros y Reaseguros (LDA) with a Sell recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ES:LDA / Linea Directa Aseguradora SA Cia de Seguros y Reaseguros Shares Held by Institutions

RPGAX - T. Rowe Price Global Allocation Fund holds 47K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAI - Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF holds 22K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 271K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IBVAX - INVESCO International Core Equity Fund holds 1,154K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 902K shares, representing an increase of 21.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDA by 15.60% over the last quarter.

DWM - WisdomTree International Equity Fund N holds 88K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares, representing a decrease of 11.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDA by 0.17% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Linea Directa Aseguradora SA Cia de Seguros y Reaseguros. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LDA is 0.09%, a decrease of 23.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.49% to 65,971K shares.

