ALANTRA EQUITIES Maintains Linea Directa Aseguradora SA Cia de Seguros y Reaseguros (LDA) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, ALANTRA EQUITIES maintained coverage of Linea Directa Aseguradora SA Cia de Seguros y Reaseguros (LDA) with a Sell recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RPGAX - T. Rowe Price Global Allocation Fund holds 47K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAI - Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF holds 22K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 271K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IBVAX - INVESCO International Core Equity Fund holds 1,154K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 902K shares, representing an increase of 21.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDA by 15.60% over the last quarter.

DWM - WisdomTree International Equity Fund N holds 88K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares, representing a decrease of 11.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDA by 0.17% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Linea Directa Aseguradora SA Cia de Seguros y Reaseguros. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LDA is 0.09%, a decrease of 23.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.49% to 65,971K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.