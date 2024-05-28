News & Insights

Alamos Gold Updates Acquisition Agreement with Argonaut

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) has released an update.

Alamos Gold Inc. has announced an amendment to its arrangement agreement with Argonaut Gold Inc., originally dated March 27, 2024. The amendment includes changes to the acquisition timeline and the distribution of new Argonaut shares to its shareholders. These modifications are designed to advance the acquisition process and ensure compliance with the governing laws of Ontario.

