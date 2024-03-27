News & Insights

Markets
AGI

Alamos Gold To Acquire Argonaut Gold

March 27, 2024 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Argonaut Gold Inc., including its Magino mine located near Alamos' Island Gold mine in Ontario, Canada.

This merger is expected to result in one of Canada's largest and most cost-effective gold mines.

By leveraging shared infrastructure, Alamos anticipates unlocking considerable value with projected synergies totaling around $515 million. The addition of Magino is forecasted to boost Alamos' total gold production to over 600,000 ounces annually.

Simultaneously, Argonaut's assets in the United States and Mexico will be transitioned to its existing shareholders as a new junior gold producer called SpinCo, which will possess the Florida Canyon mine in the United States, as well as the El Castillo Complex, the La Colorada operation, and the Cerro del Gallo project in Mexico.

Upon SpinCo's public debut, Alamos has committed to invest an additional $10 million to acquire a 19.9 percent stake in SpinCo.

According to the Agreement, each outstanding Argonaut common share will be exchanged for 0.0185 Alamos common shares and 1 share of SpinCo.

Following the completion of the transaction, the pro forma company will be owned approximately 95 percent by existing Alamos shareholders and 5 percent by former Argonaut shareholders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AGI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.