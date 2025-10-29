Alamos Gold Inc. Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $276.3 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $84.5 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Alamos Gold Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $155.5 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 28.1% to $462.3 million from $360.9 million last year.

Alamos Gold Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

