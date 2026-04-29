Alamos Gold Inc. Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $191.4 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $15.2 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Alamos Gold Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $232.0 million or $0.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 79.2% to $596.7 million from $333.0 million last year.

Alamos Gold Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $191.4 Mln. vs. $15.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $596.7 Mln vs. $333.0 Mln last year.

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