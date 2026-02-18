ALAB Rides on Strong Connectivity Demand: What's Ahead for the Stock?

Astera Labs ALAB is rapidly expanding its portfolio to address the growing demands of AI infrastructure and connectivity solutions. It benefits from strong demand for its PCIe solutions, which have been a major growth driver.



The company’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. In the fourth quarter of 2025, ALAB expanded its product portfolio with custom NVLink Fusion connectivity solutions designed with hyperscaler partners to optimize heterogeneous AI infrastructure performance, improve energy efficiency and reduce cost across diverse next-generation AI workloads.



The company also expanded the Smart Fabric Switch roadmap with hyperscaler partners, adding new features to meet the needs of next-generation scale-up networking. Early interest from customers is pushing more investment into the quickly growing merchant scale-up switching market, which is expected to reach $20 billion by 2030.



ALAB’s expanding portfolio underpins the company’s expectation that it served addressable market opportunity will expand by more than 10x over the next five years to reach $25 billion. This growth is expected to be driven by its copper-based product families, including Aries and Taurus signal conditioning solutions, Scorpio AI fabric switches, Leo CXL Memory Controllers, and custom solutions for scale-up connectivity.



ALAB is set to expand its footprint in the AI connectivity market, which is projected to grow 10-fold to $25 billion over the next five years. The Scorpio P-Series continues to ramp up, with shipments expected to expand to additional hyperscalers in 2026. Meanwhile, the Scorpio X-Series is anticipated to enter high-volume production in late 2026, further boosting revenue.

ALAB Faces Stiff Competition

ALAB is facing stiff competition from other industry players like Marvell Technology MRVL and Broadcom AVGO in the connectivity space.



Marvell Technology is expanding its portfolio through acquisitions. Marvell Technology recently completed its acquisition of Celestial AI, strengthening its scale-up optical connectivity capabilities for large-scale AI deployments.



Broadcom’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. Broadcom recently announced the first unified Wi-Fi 8 enterprise access point and switch architecture. This combines edge AI acceleration, improved security, and multi-gigabit performance for next-generation networks. The platform includes a new APU, Wi-Fi 8 radios, and the Trident X3+ switch. It supports ultra-low latency, AI-driven operations, and high-density enterprise connectivity.

ALAB’s Share Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

ALAB shares have plunged 33.7% in the past six-month period, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 7.8%. The Zacks Internet - Software industry has declined 22.5% in the same time frame.

ALAB Stock's Performance



ALAB stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 15.02X compared with the Internet - Software industry’s 3.87X. ALAB has a Value Score of F.

ALAB's Valuation



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.39 per share, which increased 4.36% over the past 30 days. This suggests 29.89% year-over-year growth.

Astera Labs currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



