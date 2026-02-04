ALAB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $145.64, changing hands as low as $142.12 per share. Astera Labs Inc shares are currently trading down about 10.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALAB's low point in its 52 week range is $47.125 per share, with $262.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $142.81.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.