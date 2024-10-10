ALAB Boosts AI Infrastructure With Smart Fabric Switch Portfolio

Astera Labs ALAB introduces a new portfolio of fabric switches, the Smart Fabric Switch portfolio, comprising the industry’s first PCIe6 switch. These are designed for heavy AI workloads in accelerated computing platforms deployed at cloud-scale.



The expanded portfolio is designed for AI dataflows to deliver the highest possible performance per watt and reliability, easy cloud-scale deployment, reduced time-to-market and lower total cost of ownership.



It features two applications: Scorpio P-Series for GPU-to-CPU/NIC/SSD PCIe 6 connectivity for supporting mixed traffic connections at the head-node level throughout a varied ecosystem of PCIe hosts and endpoints.



The second application, Scorpio X-Series, is for back-end GPU clustering-crafted to provide the maximum GPU-to-GPU data transfer speed, with options tailored to the specific platform.

Expanding Portfolio to Boost ALAB’s Prospects

Astera Labs has been at the forefront of technological innovation, particularly in the development of connectivity solutions that are critical for AI and cloud infrastructure.



One of the significant innovations is the Aries 6 Smart DSP Retimers, optimized for PCIe 6.x AI servers. These retimers have been tested at Astera Labs’ new Cloud-Scale Interop Lab in Taiwan, ensuring high-quality and reliable products.



ALAB’s introduction of the industry’s first end-to-end PCIe optical connectivity, providing unparalleled reach for larger, disaggregated GPU clusters is another major development.



The company’s remarkable advancement for PCIe over optics expands its widely deployed, field-tested Aries family of Smart DSP Retimers and Smart Cable Modules for Active Electrical Cables.



ALAB’s launch of its Cloud-Scale Interop Lab for CXL to provide solid interoperability testing between its Leo CXL Smart Memory Controllers and a growing ecosystem of CXL-supported CPUs, DDR5-5600 memory modules and operating systems is noteworthy.



This will aid ALAB customers in deploying CXL-attached memory while minimizing inter-operational risk, system development time and costs.

Strong Partner Base Aids Prospects

Astera Labs has established strategic partnerships with major processor vendors, cloud service providers and manufacturing companies.



Notably, Astera Labs’ products are used in NVIDIA’s NVDA GB200 product and there is speculation that its PCIe switch may be part of future NVIDIA products. This collaboration with NVIDIA, along with other top chipmakers like Advanced Micro Devices AMD, Micron Technology MU and Intel underscores Astera Lab’s significant impact on the AI industry.



Thus, ALAB’s focus on innovation, quality and strategic initiatives are expected to drive top-line growth.



ALAB expects third-quarter 2024 revenues to be in the range of $95-$100 million, up 700% roughly from the year-ago quarter. It expects earnings per share between 16 cents and 17 cents.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.