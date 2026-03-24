ALAB Benefits From Strong AI Infrastructure Demand: What's Ahead?

Astera Labs ALAB is benefiting from the growing demands of AI infrastructure, driven by increasing investments from major hyperscalers like Google and AWS, which have collectively projected nearly $400 billion in total capital expenditures for 2026. Its product portfolio, including Scorpio, Aries and Taurus, has been a key catalyst.



ALAB’s Aries and Taurus product lines are experiencing robust growth. Aries Gen 6 products, the industry’s only PCIe 6 DSP retimer solutions shipping in high volume, are benefiting from the early stages of the PCIe 6 transition cycle. Taurus, which supports 400-gig designs, saw revenues grow more than fourfold in 2025, with the transition to 800-gig switching platforms expected to drive further growth. The Scorpio P-Series has exceeded expectations, contributing more than 15% of 2025 revenues, and is poised for further growth in 2026 with new hyperscaler customers adopting the technology.



ALAB is set to expand its footprint in the AI connectivity market, which is projected to grow 10-fold to $25 billion over the next five years. The Scorpio P-Series continues to ramp up, with shipments expected to expand to additional hyperscalers in 2026. Meanwhile, the Scorpio X-Series is anticipated to enter high-volume production in late 2026, further boosting revenues.



The company’s expanding product portfolio and strong customer relationships position ALAB for sustained growth in the AI infrastructure market. This is expected to drive growth in the first quarter of 2025. Astera Labs expects first-quarter 2026 revenues between $286 million and $297 million.

ALAB Faces Stiff Competition

ALAB is facing stiff competition from other industry players like Cisco Systems CSCO and Broadcom AVGO. Both Cisco Systems and Broadcom are expanding their footprint in the AI infrastructure space.



Cisco has been integrating AI into its product portfolios across networking, security, collaboration and observability. Strong demand for Cisco’s products in developing AI infrastructure has been a game-changer for the company. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, AI infrastructure orders from hyperscalers hit $2.1 billion, and Cisco expects more than $3 billion in AI infrastructure revenues from hyperscalers in fiscal 2026.



Broadcom’s AI segment benefits from custom accelerators and advanced networking technology that support large-scale AI deployments with improved performance and efficiency. Broadcom expects second-quarter fiscal 2026 AI revenues to surge 140% year over year to $10.7 billion.

ALAB’s Share Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

ALAB shares have plunged 39.6% in the past six-month period, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 3.3%. The Zacks Internet - Software industry has declined 26.9% in the same time frame.

ALAB Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ALAB stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 14.69X compared with the Internet - Software industry’s 3.76X. ALAB has a Value Score of F.

ALAB Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.39 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. This suggests 29.89% year-over-year growth.

Astera Labs, Inc. Price and Consensus

Astera Labs, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Astera Labs, Inc. Quote

Astera Labs currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.