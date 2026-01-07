ALA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of AltaGas Ltd (TSX: ALA.TO ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.59, changing hands as low as $40.42 per share. AltaGas Ltd shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALA's low point in its 52 week range is $32.14 per share, with $44.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.03.

