AKRO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AKRO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.26, changing hands as low as $42.55 per share. Akero Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AKRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AKRO's low point in its 52 week range is $21.34 per share, with $58.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.25.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.