Akora Resources Pushes Forward with Iron Ore Projects

November 03, 2024 — 06:27 pm EST

Akora Resources Ltd. (AU:AKO) has released an update.

Akora Resources Ltd., listed on the ASX, is advancing its high-grade iron ore projects in Madagascar, with a focus on its flagship Bekisopa Project. The company plans to produce up to 2 million tonnes of direct shipping ore annually, aiming for greener steel production. Investors can join a webinar on November 7 to get updates and insights from Managing Director Paul Bibby.

