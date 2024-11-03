Akora Resources Pushes Forward with Iron Ore Projects

Akora Resources Ltd. (AU:AKO) has released an update.

Akora Resources Ltd., listed on the ASX, is advancing its high-grade iron ore projects in Madagascar, with a focus on its flagship Bekisopa Project. The company plans to produce up to 2 million tonnes of direct shipping ore annually, aiming for greener steel production. Investors can join a webinar on November 7 to get updates and insights from Managing Director Paul Bibby.

